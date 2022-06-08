1,130 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $195.89.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

