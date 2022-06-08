16,574 Shares in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Loop Industries by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Loop Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

