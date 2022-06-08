1,662 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE CPK opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

