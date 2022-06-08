28,377 Shares in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Vy Global Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vy Global Growth stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.18.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

