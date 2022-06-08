4,210 Shares in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.94% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 67.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter.

TYD opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

