42,484 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.52. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

