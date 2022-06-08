685,231 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

