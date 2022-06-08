9,140 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

RYLD stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

