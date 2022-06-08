A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

