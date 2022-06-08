AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stake Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of AAON worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 17.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.