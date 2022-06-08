Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $987.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

