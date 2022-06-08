adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €288.31 ($310.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($207.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €186.00 ($200.00) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($216.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €191.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €222.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.