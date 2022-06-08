Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Alarm.com worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

