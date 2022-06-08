Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

