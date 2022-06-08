Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down to $65.80

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.80, but opened at $63.24. Anaplan shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 122,357 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

