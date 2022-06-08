Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period.

BUD stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.