Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 628.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 82,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of AFT opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.