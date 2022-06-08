ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of ArcBest worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

