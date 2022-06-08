Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

APAM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.