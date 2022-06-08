Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Avaya worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avaya by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

AVYA opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

