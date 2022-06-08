Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

