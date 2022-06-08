Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Badger Meter worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

BMI opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Badger Meter Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.