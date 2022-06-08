Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of ORA opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

