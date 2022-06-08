Barclays PLC Acquires 125,503 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

