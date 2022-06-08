Barclays PLC Acquires 15,693 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

