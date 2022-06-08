Barclays PLC Acquires 21,934 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Itron worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,918,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

ITRI opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

