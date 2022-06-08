Barclays PLC Acquires 21,934 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Itron worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,918,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITRI opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.25.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron Profile (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
