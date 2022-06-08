Barclays PLC Acquires 59,843 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

