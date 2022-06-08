Barclays PLC Boosts Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of PRA Group worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

PRAA stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

