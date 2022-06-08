Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

