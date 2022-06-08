Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Belden worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,190 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Belden by 991.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

