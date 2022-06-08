Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Dycom Industries worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

