Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Renasant worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

