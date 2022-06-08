Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

