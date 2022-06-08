Barclays PLC Buys 113,496 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Hostess Brands worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $72,570,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,237,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

