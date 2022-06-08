Barclays PLC Buys 13,024 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Visteon worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

VC stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

