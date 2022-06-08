Barclays PLC Buys 15,217 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Banner worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BANR stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.