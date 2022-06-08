Barclays PLC Buys 30,279 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of United Natural Foods worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNFI stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

