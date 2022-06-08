Barclays PLC Buys 30,691 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $13,389,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.