Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $28,440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,538,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 197.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $180.30 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

