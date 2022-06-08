Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Commvault Systems worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

