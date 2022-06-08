Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Terex worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $48,781,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of TEX opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

