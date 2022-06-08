Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.07). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.