Barclays PLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of J&J Snack Foods worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $180.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

