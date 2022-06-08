Barclays PLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Forward Air worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

