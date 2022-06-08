Barclays PLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,467,047 shares of company stock worth $48,934,211 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE JHG opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

