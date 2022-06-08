Barclays PLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of First Merchants worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

First Merchants Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.