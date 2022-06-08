Barclays PLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.