Barclays PLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,220,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

TPTX opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

