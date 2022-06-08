Barclays PLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Energizer worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

ENR stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

