Barclays PLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,573 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

